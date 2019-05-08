Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OFIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $66.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Orthofix Medical stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 102,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.35. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.59 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Davide Bianchi sold 24,400 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,949 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $311,430.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,383,056.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

