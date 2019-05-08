Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $386,000 in Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) Stock

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $2,225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $1,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $713,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70. Garrett Motion Inc has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.79 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Desjardins cut Garrett Motion to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

