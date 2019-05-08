Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $425,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 162.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 35,969.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,760,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716,622 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,652,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,393 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,921.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,848,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $215,477,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,255,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $223.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.78.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $1,244,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $450,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,290 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $199.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $209.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Lam Research declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

