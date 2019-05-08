Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for FireEye Inc (FEYE)

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FireEye in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now anticipates that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information security company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.22 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho began coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.

Shares of FEYE opened at $15.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.04. FireEye has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Travis M. Reese sold 101,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $1,698,020.07. Following the transaction, the president now owns 904,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,107,460.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 55,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $932,000.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 501,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,255 shares of company stock worth $3,479,941. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

