Oppenheimer Analysts Give Wright Medical Group (WMGI) a $34.00 Price Target

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) has been assigned a $34.00 target price by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

WMGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WMGI traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.24. 139,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,349. Wright Medical Group has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 20.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $206,652.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $330,403.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,859 shares of company stock worth $1,013,605 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.