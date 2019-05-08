Onespan (OSPN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Onespan had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Onespan’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Onespan updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

OSPN stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. 13,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,139. Onespan has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $747.18 million, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Onespan alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Onespan during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Onespan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Onespan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Onespan by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Onespan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Onespan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/onespan-ospn-issues-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-16-eps.html.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.