Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 684.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,834,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 22,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $866,855.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,520,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,176. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.43). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $219.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

