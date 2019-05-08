Old North State Trust LLC Has $232,000 Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

NYSE:CVS opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

