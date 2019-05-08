Ocado Group (OCDO) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,630 by Analysts at Bank of America

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price upped by Bank of America from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,081.11 ($14.13).

OCDO opened at GBX 1,352 ($17.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 541.40 ($7.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -195.94.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Mark Richardson sold 46,932 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,287 ($16.82), for a total value of £604,014.84 ($789,252.37).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

