Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.85. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nomura began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.46.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

