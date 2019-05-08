Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Q BioMed (QBIO) Financial Analysis

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Novo Nordisk A/S and Q BioMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S $17.72 billion 6.54 $5.91 billion $2.52 18.82 Q BioMed N/A N/A -$9.27 million N/A N/A

Novo Nordisk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Q BioMed.

Risk and Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q BioMed has a beta of 4.8, indicating that its stock price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Novo Nordisk A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Q BioMed does not pay a dividend. Novo Nordisk A/S pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Novo Nordisk A/S and Q BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 34.67% 80.45% 37.86% Q BioMed N/A -676.52% -466.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Novo Nordisk A/S and Q BioMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 2 7 7 0 2.31 Q BioMed 0 1 0 0 2.00

Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus target price of $48.61, suggesting a potential upside of 2.49%. Q BioMed has a consensus target price of $1.85, suggesting a potential upside of 14.20%. Given Q BioMed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Q BioMed is more favorable than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Q BioMed on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company has a strategic alliance with Evotec AG to discover and develop small molecule therapies to treat patients suffering from diabetes, obesity, and co-morbidities, as well as has a research collaboration with Kallyope Inc. It also has a collaboration agreement Lund University to develop stem cell-derived treatment for Parkinson's diseases; and Staten Biotechnology B.V. to develop novel therapeutics for the treatment of dyslipidaemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc., a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer. The company was formerly known as ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Q BioMed Inc. in July 2015. Q BioMed Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

