Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

