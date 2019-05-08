Northpointe Capital LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Northpointe Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 53,466 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,157,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6,558.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,520,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 33,017,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,364,136,000 after buying an additional 4,854,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,101,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 258,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $9,619,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $37,090.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at $139,363.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,475,735 shares of company stock worth $59,101,397. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

