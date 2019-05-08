Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,861 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $15,176,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 112,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 804,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 147,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 147,292 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 445,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 141,005 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JKS opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $555.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.34.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.32). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JKS shares. TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

