Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) is scheduled to be issuing its Q1 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.29 million.

NOG stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

In related news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 769,700 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $1,739,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 2,912,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,531 in the last three months.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOG. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

