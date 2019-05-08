North American Construction Group (NOA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a sector outperform rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a buy rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.48. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 105,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 148,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

