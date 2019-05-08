Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 4,552 National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in National Beverage by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in National Beverage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in National Beverage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in National Beverage by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $127.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.25.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Joseph G. Caporella purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.95 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 413,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,795,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet cut National Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on National Beverage to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 4,552 National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/norges-bank-purchases-shares-of-4552-national-beverage-corp-fizz.html.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.