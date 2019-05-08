Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Retail Value Inc (RVI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Retail Value by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Value during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Retail Value by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Retail Value by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Value during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary N. Boston bought 1,000 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

RVI stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. Retail Value Inc has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Value Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

