Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 76,008 Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

VECO stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $617.72 million, a PE ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 75.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

