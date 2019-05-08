Norbord (OSB) Upgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norbord from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Norbord from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Norbord from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

Norbord stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Norbord had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Norbord’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Norbord by 834.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Norbord by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

