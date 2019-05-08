Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Raises Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8,884.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,286,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,279,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,150,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $195,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,109 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.39.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

