NIC Inc. (EGOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NIC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. NIC reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. NIC had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGOV. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NIC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. NIC has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

