Newton Price Tops $0.0047 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. In the last week, Newton has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $56.02 million and $7.69 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00347746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00961160 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00151356 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005320 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

