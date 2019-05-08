Newport Trust Co Increases Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,573,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,970 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up about 0.6% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $190,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 141.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

BTI stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.99. 1,167,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $55.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.6745 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

