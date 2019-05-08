Newmark Group (NMRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is scheduled to be releasing its Q1 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Newmark Group to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Newmark Group has set its FY19 guidance at $1.55-1.65 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 47.34%. The business had revenue of $631.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Newmark Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

