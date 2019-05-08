New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 253,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.44. 686,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,163. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
