New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY Sells 60,345 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,345 shares during the quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut NetScout Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,226. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

