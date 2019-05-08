Nautilus (NLS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nautilus to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Nautilus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nautilus has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $17.20.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.41 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.69%. Nautilus’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

