Nano (NANO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.32 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00024985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Mercatox, CoinFalcon and Bitinka. Nano has a total market cap of $201.92 million and $8.32 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,062.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.02834200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.04798451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.01246740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.01112084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00095144 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00965077 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00324122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,289 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Nanex, RightBTC, Bit-Z, Coindeal, Mercatox, Bitinka, Binance, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Koinex, CoinEx, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

