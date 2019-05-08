Shares of Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc (CVE:NKW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 16600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Naikun Wind Energy Group (NKW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/naikun-wind-energy-group-nkw-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-06.html.

About Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW)

NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company operates as a renewable energy company. The Company focuses on an offshore wind energy project. It is developing a 400 megawatt offshore wind project in the Haida Energy Field, which is located in Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Naikun Wind Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naikun Wind Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.