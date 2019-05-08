Naikun Wind Energy Group (NKW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc (CVE:NKW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 16600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.
About Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW)
NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company operates as a renewable energy company. The Company focuses on an offshore wind energy project. It is developing a 400 megawatt offshore wind project in the Haida Energy Field, which is located in Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia.
Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Naikun Wind Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naikun Wind Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.