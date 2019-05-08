Myers Industries (MYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $139.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Myers Industries updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.75-0.85 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.75 to $0.85 EPS.

Shares of MYE traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,657. The company has a market capitalization of $635.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,128,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,489,000 after buying an additional 148,878 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Myers Industries (MYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/myers-industries-mye-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-04-eps.html.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Read More: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.