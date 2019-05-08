Motco Purchases 4,662 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Motco increased its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in BB&T were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in BB&T by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 851,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,345,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,657,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,517,000 after buying an additional 62,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,303,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,338,000 after buying an additional 599,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,877,586,000 after buying an additional 939,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 90,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBT shares. Bank of America cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on BB&T in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens cut BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.08 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.49 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.49.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,651 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $130,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,229 shares of company stock valued at $366,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BBT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.84. 113,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,883,228. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

