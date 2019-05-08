Motco Cuts Holdings in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Motco trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,511 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Cerner were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Cerner by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other Cerner news, Director John J. Greisch bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.57 per share, with a total value of $608,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Halsey Wise bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,776.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

