Morneau Shepell Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morneau Shepell in a report released on Monday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Shares of TSE:MSI opened at C$28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Morneau Shepell has a 1 year low of C$23.64 and a 1 year high of C$29.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 78.50.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$200.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.60 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is currently 216.67%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

