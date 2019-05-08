Morgan Sindall Group (MGNS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,469 ($19.20) to GBX 1,931 ($25.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,565 ($20.45) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of LON:MGNS opened at GBX 1,292 ($16.88) on Monday. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,554 ($20.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $577.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09.

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 47,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($17.25), for a total transaction of £631,910.40 ($825,702.86).

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

