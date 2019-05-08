Monster Beverage (MNST) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $63.32, but opened at $63.11. Monster Beverage shares last traded at $62.24, with a volume of 1456632 shares trading hands.

According to Zacks, “Monster Beverage has outpaced the industry in the past year as its energy drinks business continues to witness solid momentum, backed by brand strength and product launches. Further, the company is seeing robust growth in international markets and remains on track to launch products in 2019. Globally, Monster Beverage is optimistic about the alignment with Coca-Cola’s bottlers, which expanded its distribution network. These efforts led to a robust surprise trend for the company, which continued in first-quarter 2019. This marked the fourth straight positive earnings surprise, with the third consecutive sales beat. However, higher input costs and negative geographic mix, along with higher operating expenses, continued to remain headwinds. Additionally, unfavorable foreign currency translation marred the top line.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNST. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,263.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,548.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,253 shares of company stock worth $3,842,637. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.49 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

