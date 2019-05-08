Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. 103,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,916. The company has a market cap of $249.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.14. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Monroe Capital (MRCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/monroe-capital-mrcc-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-03-eps.html.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.