Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) VP Sells $454,276.56 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.49, for a total value of $454,276.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 314,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,466,523.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $1,008,868.35.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Saria Tseng sold 22,403 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $3,067,642.79.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.99 and a fifty-two week high of $161.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.11 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 128.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 553.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 98.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. BidaskClub lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.88.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

