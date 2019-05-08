Monoeci (XMCC) Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Monoeci coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Monoeci has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monoeci has a market capitalization of $128,496.00 and $179.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monoeci alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.42 or 0.01983959 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006861 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000235 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004966 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000228 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000026 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Monoeci Coin Profile

Monoeci (CRYPTO:XMCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,194,328 coins. Monoeci’s official website is www.monacocoin.net . Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monoeci Coin Trading

Monoeci can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monoeci should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monoeci using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monoeci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monoeci and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.