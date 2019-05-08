Model N (MODN) Releases Earnings Results

Model N (NYSE:MODN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Model N had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MODN traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. 453,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $604.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.60. Model N has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

In related news, SVP Neeraj Gokhale sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $131,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $220,571.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,954.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,276 shares of company stock valued at $599,846. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

