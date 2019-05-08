MKM Partners Increases Arista Networks (ANET) Price Target to $295.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners to $295.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.13.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $265.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.34. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $187.08 and a 1 year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $595.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.21 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $2,519,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,483 shares in the company, valued at $797,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,441 shares of company stock worth $71,843,158 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

