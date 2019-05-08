Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 800.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Targa Resources stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 2.01. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

WARNING: “Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/mitsubishi-ufj-kokusai-asset-management-co-ltd-has-1-13-million-position-in-targa-resources-corp-trgp.html.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.