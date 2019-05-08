Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 6,045 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,767. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

