Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $489,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,988,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,545,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,742,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Kastner sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.49, for a total transaction of $809,234.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,185 shares in the company, valued at $9,536,740.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $154,399.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,287. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.69.

Shares of HII traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.28. 13,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $262.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.42). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

