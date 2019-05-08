MindCoin Market Cap Tops $44,691.00 (MND)

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. MindCoin has a market capitalization of $44,691.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MindCoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One MindCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000072 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MindCoin

MindCoin (CRYPTO:MND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto . The official website for MindCoin is www.mindcoin.xyz

Buying and Selling MindCoin

