Millennium Management LLC Purchases 15,805 Shares of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (OSIR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSIR) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Osiris Therapeutics were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,936,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,936,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Osiris Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS OSIR opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Osiris Therapeutics Company Profile

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints.

