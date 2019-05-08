Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,782 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,034,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,361,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,101,000 after purchasing an additional 77,626 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,190,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,303,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,226,000 after purchasing an additional 74,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $201.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.32. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $132.75 and a 12-month high of $207.84.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $184.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $7,107,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $179.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.13.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

