Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in Dover Corp (DOV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 55.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 32.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other news, insider Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $641,608.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,872.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 13,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,142,363.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.10.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

