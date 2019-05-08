Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,570,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,976 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $430,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,974,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,548.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,730,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 28,112,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,276,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after buying an additional 115,269 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,701,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,369,000 after buying an additional 33,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,400,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.85.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $837,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 269,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,165,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $834,358.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,614.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

