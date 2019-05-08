Microchip Technology (MCHP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Microchip Technology updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $1.26-1.49 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.26-1.49 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 124,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,232. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.17, for a total value of $326,844.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,370.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $424,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,101 shares of company stock worth $1,258,210 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

